Brokerages Set Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price at $166.65

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total transaction of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,542,023.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,678 shares of company stock valued at $38,024,997. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $189.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.34. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

