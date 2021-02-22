Brokerages Set CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target at $188.07

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,215.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,936 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,346,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CME Group by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in CME Group by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after buying an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in CME Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after buying an additional 843,717 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after buying an additional 764,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $195.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CME Group will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

