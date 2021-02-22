Brokerages Set Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) PT at GBX 186.83

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) (LON:CAPC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 186.83 ($2.44).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (CAPC.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

LON CAPC opened at GBX 167.10 ($2.18) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 241 ($3.15).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

