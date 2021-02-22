Brokerages Set Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Price Target at $7.00

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,307,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,337,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $10,431,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 775,713 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,555,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $766,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $4.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $372.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

