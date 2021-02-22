Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Solid Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.67) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.81). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Solid Biosciences.

SLDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Shares of SLDB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.67.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,088 shares of company stock worth $129,480. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 20.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 9.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

