Brokerages Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.20. Moelis & Company posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

NYSE MC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.49. 18,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,424. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $56.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 78.06%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $3,937,576.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,610,599.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

