Brokerages Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.32. HomeStreet reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

HMST has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

HMST stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $942.55 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 9,460 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $397,130.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,258,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

