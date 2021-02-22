Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2021 // Comments off

Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.41 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.