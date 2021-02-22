Brokerages Expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce sales of $4.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.30 billion and the highest is $4.41 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $17.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.62 billion to $19.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 10,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 13,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,023. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

