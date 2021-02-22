Brokerages Expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.33. Akamai Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,398,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.37 and its 200-day moving average is $106.96. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

