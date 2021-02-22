Brokerages Anticipate Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.03. Vocera Communications posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $422,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $495,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,772 shares of company stock worth $5,266,400 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period.

Vocera Communications stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.52. The company had a trading volume of 264,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,681. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.64 and a beta of 0.08. Vocera Communications has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day moving average is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

