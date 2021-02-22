Brokerages Anticipate Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.44 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) will announce sales of $496.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $501.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $491.78 million. Helen of Troy posted sales of $442.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HELE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at about $348,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 44.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth $781,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.08. The stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,003. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

