Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.24. American Tower posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.39 to $8.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $9.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

AMT traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.89. The stock had a trading volume of 21,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after acquiring an additional 808,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,066,094,000 after purchasing an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,955,000 after buying an additional 772,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,257,000 after purchasing an additional 695,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

