Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.1% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $102,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 88,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $162.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.62 and its 200 day moving average is $151.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

