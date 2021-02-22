Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $168.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.00.
NYSE BFAM opened at $169.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.
In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,063 shares in the company, valued at $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $95,000.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
