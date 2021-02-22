Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Raised to $168.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BFAM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.00.

NYSE BFAM opened at $169.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $64.23 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $155.06. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.96, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,063 shares in the company, valued at $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 5,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $999,842.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,482,653.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,381,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $95,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

