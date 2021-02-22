Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Brady in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE:BRC traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $51.82. 223,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. Brady has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.28.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,687.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $74,401.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Brady by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brady by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

