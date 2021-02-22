Bp Plc Sells 30,693 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,693 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays downgraded Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

