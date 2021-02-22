Bp Plc Sells 18,189 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bp Plc cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Welltower by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 67,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 781,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,043,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in Welltower by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 78,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $68.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $63.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

