Bp Plc Sells 14,961 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $81.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.33.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.15.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

