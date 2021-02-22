Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.47

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $56.22, with a volume of 36504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,985,491.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,540,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 477,839 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,833,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after buying an additional 292,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.