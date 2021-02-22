Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Raised to $2,680.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,585.00 to $2,680.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $2,029.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,973.37.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,293.05 on Thursday. Booking has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,322.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1,939.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,277 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $559,045,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $257,844,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $218,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

