Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target Raised to $2.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.25 to $2.75 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BNEFF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $2.36.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Shares of BNEFF opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.