Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of C$2.08.

Get Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) alerts:

TSE:BNE opened at C$3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$104.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$3.31.

In related news, Director George Frederick Fink acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,168,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,084,254.81. Insiders acquired a total of 92,800 shares of company stock valued at $225,823 over the last ninety days.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.