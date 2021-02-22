BMO Capital Markets Boosts Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$15.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$15.25 price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.22 and a 52 week high of C$12.00.

In other news, Director Paul Dykeman bought 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.39 per share, with a total value of C$130,485.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,641,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,974,476.29.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.