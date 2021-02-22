Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 749 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded down $1.24 on Monday, hitting $77.97. 60,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,114. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $84.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares in the company, valued at $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,546 shares of company stock worth $1,956,294 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.