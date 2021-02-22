Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 29.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 86.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 32.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 73,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 17,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $224.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,903. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.51. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.