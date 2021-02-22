Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XBI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $156.85. The stock had a trading volume of 171,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,126,802. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.75.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

