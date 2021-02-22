Blume Capital Management Inc. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 8.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,047,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,892,000 after purchasing an additional 299,655 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,880,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,430,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,064 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NIO by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,039,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 539,786 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,026,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,516,000 after acquiring an additional 799,940 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on NIO. HSBC assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nomura began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

NYSE:NIO traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,665,891. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

