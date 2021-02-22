Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

BAC stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.23. 1,461,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,252,898. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The firm has a market cap of $304.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

