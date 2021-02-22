Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.22) Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.22) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.75). Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $100.31 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.18. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

