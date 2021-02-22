Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,955 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 776,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $96,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $7,144,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $3,768,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 366.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 29,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $3,674,400.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,939,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,691,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Colby 2014 Family Trust sold 14,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $1,688,089.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 671,732 shares in the company, valued at $80,782,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,979 shares of company stock worth $25,203,753. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ GSHD traded down $3.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.62. 3,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,103. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 379.46 and a beta of 0.62. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $174.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.56 and a 200-day moving average of $115.46.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

