Blair William & Co. IL Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group comprises 0.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $239,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $29.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $883.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.58 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $952.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $904.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $870.57.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

