Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Okta were worth $134,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $1,309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OKTA. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.05.

Shares of OKTA stock traded down $8.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $279.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of -149.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $7,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,770,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.21, for a total transaction of $11,910,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,005,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $61,793,057. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

