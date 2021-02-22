Blair William & Co. IL Has $165.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.06% of The Home Depot worth $165,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in The Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 24,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $278.04. The stock had a trading volume of 163,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,068. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market cap of $299.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.