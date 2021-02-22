Blair William & Co. IL Buys 177,198 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,198 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.5% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.33% of Starbucks worth $410,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Starbucks by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.26. 290,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,923. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.71, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

