BlackRock Inc. Sells 222,332 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,216,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 222,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of LKQ worth $677,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the third quarter worth $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in LKQ by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

