BlackRock Inc. Sells 218,808 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,580,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 218,808 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.70% of SEI Investments worth $723,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 154.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after buying an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,671,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,082,000 after purchasing an additional 619,280 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,720,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 266,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,771,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEIC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

SEIC stock opened at $58.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $35.40 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.63.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $443.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $563,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,190.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,385 shares of company stock valued at $13,121,534. 23.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

