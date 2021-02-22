BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.97% of Cloudflare worth $692,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.1% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total transaction of $4,270,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $530,204.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 564,248 shares of company stock worth $46,228,613. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $82.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.69 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

