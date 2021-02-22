BlackRock Inc. Purchases 694,830 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,865,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Iridium Communications worth $702,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,742,000 after purchasing an additional 54,972 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $3,406,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on IRDM shares. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. In the last three months, insiders have sold 671,573 shares of company stock worth $27,148,434. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.