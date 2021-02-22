BlackRock Inc. Purchases 228,668 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 228,668 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of EastGroup Properties worth $777,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $140.48 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $153.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.42 and its 200 day moving average is $136.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

