BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,097,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.41% of TopBuild worth $754,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $62,477,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in TopBuild by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 303,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,934,000 after purchasing an additional 240,871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 198.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,442,000 after purchasing an additional 114,642 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in TopBuild by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 183,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,747,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 2,066.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 46,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 44,212 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLD opened at $212.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $224.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.61.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.57.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

