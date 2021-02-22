BlackRock Inc. Acquires 752,619 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,899,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,619 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.34% of Assurant worth $667,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,096,000 after purchasing an additional 161,684 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 9.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,222,000 after acquiring an additional 138,915 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Assurant by 620.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 76,155 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 27.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Assurant by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 62,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $123.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Truist lifted their price target on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

