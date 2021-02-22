BlackRock Inc. Acquires 22,605 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,745,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gentex worth $737,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 16.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $498,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,572 shares of company stock worth $902,948. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.64 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

