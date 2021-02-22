BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund comprises approximately 3.0% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $9,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter worth $107,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,212. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

