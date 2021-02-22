Black Knight, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Black Knight in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BKI. Susquehanna raised shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

NYSE BKI opened at $81.73 on Monday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

