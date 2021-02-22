Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,645 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 436,069 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Expedia Group worth $60,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 34.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,329 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 21,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.93.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $158.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day moving average is $113.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $162.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

