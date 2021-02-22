Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $273.91 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 957,185 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline makes up about 8.5% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $273,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $37.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

