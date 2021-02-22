Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,000 shares during the period. Sabre makes up 0.1% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 111.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth about $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sabre by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $21.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.