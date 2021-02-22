BioLineRx (BLRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect BioLineRx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $3.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

BLRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLineRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BioLineRx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.