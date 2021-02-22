BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $136,301.44 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 3,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $136,301.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,683.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.05, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BLFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 845,116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,458,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $17,934,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 152.2% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the period. 67.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

