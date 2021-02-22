Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Binance USD has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $7.08 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001892 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Binance USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00055684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.19 or 0.00746069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00039204 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00023299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00058723 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00037629 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

BUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,125,456,555 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

